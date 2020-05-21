what are Analysts report about Clorox Company (The)(NYSE:CLX): Mastercard Incorporated(NYSE:MA)

Clorox Company (The) (CLX) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clorox Company (The) and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.74/share and a High Estimate of $2.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clorox Company (The) as 1.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clorox Company (The) is 1.65 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.63 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLX to be 4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.77%. For the next 5 years, Clorox Company (The) is expecting Growth of 3.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clorox Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 147.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clorox Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.21%, where Monthly Performance is 7.06%, Quarterly performance is 24.41%, 6 Months performance is 40.14% and yearly performance percentage is 37.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.16% and Monthly Volatility of 2.36%.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated and for the current quarter 33 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $2.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MA to be -42.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.51%. For the next 5 years, Mastercard Incorporated is expecting Growth of 32.52% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.63% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mastercard Incorporated, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.36 and Forward P/E ratio of 34.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 28.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 149.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 55.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mastercard Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.01%, where Monthly Performance is 21.79%, Quarterly performance is -13.25%, 6 Months performance is 6.39% and yearly performance percentage is 17.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.06% and Monthly Volatility of 2.78%.