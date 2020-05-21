Revenue Estimates Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation(NYSE:SCCO): Surface Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:SURF)

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) will report its next earnings on Mar 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Southern Copper Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Southern Copper Corporation as 1.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Southern Copper Corporation is 1.59 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.75 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SCCO to be -75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -54%. For the next 5 years, Southern Copper Corporation is expecting Growth of 48.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Southern Copper Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southern Copper Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.55%, where Monthly Performance is 24.19%, Quarterly performance is -5.9%, 6 Months performance is -3.38% and yearly performance percentage is 4.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.91% and Monthly Volatility of 3.66%.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Surface Oncology, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.88/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SURF to be 20.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 13.11%. For the next 5 years, Surface Oncology, Inc. is expecting Growth of -127.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Surface Oncology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 39.2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 284.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -20.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -88.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Surface Oncology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 50.97%, where Monthly Performance is 42.65%, Quarterly performance is 6.59%, 6 Months performance is 140.04% and yearly performance percentage is -4.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 106.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.81% and Monthly Volatility of 12.90%.