Revenue Estimates Analysis of Diamondrock Hospitality Company(NYSE:DRH): Kimberly-Clark Corporation(NYSE:KMB)

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.66/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.57/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 633.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Diamondrock Hospitality Company and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Diamondrock Hospitality Company as 180.38 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Diamondrock Hospitality Company is 148.68 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 219.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 202.38 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DRH to be -140.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -122.22%. For the next 5 years, Diamondrock Hospitality Company is expecting Growth of 711.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -106.54% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Diamondrock Hospitality Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Diamondrock Hospitality Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 29.37%, where Monthly Performance is 17.58%, Quarterly performance is -47.09%, 6 Months performance is -45.32% and yearly performance percentage is -48.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.46% and Monthly Volatility of 10.26%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kimberly-Clark Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.54/share and a High Estimate of $1.9/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMB to be 6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.72%. For the next 5 years, Kimberly-Clark Corporation is expecting Growth of 1.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 30.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kimberly-Clark Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.12%, where Monthly Performance is -1.88%, Quarterly performance is -3.74%, 6 Months performance is 3.27% and yearly performance percentage is 5.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.19% and Monthly Volatility of 2.18%.