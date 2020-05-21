Revenue Estimates Analysis: Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX): B2Gold Corp(NYSE:BTG)

Chevron Corporation (CVX) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 89.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.91/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.63/share and a High Estimate of $-0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chevron Corporation as 21.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chevron Corporation is 15.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 29.34 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 38.85 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVX to be -137.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -144.03%. For the next 5 years, Chevron Corporation is expecting Growth of 282.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -106.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chevron Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 43.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chevron Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.85%, where Monthly Performance is 13.91%, Quarterly performance is -15.31%, 6 Months performance is -21.55% and yearly performance percentage is -23.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.72% and Monthly Volatility of 3.55%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for B2Gold Corp and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for B2Gold Corp as 204.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for B2Gold Corp is 174 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 263 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 181.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BTG to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 44.44%. For the next 5 years, B2Gold Corp is expecting Growth of 12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 221.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on B2Gold Corp, where 12 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, B2Gold Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.18%, where Monthly Performance is 20.79%, Quarterly performance is 21.32%, 6 Months performance is 52.91% and yearly performance percentage is 108.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.06% and Monthly Volatility of 5.93%.