Price Target Analysis of Glaukos Corporation(NYSE:GKOS): Eldorado Resorts, Inc.(NASDAQ:ERI)

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 625%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Glaukos Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.56/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Glaukos Corporation as 59.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Glaukos Corporation is 51.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 62.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 50.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GKOS to be -527.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -320%. For the next 5 years, Glaukos Corporation is expecting Growth of 55.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -562.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Glaukos Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.08 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Glaukos Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.06%, where Monthly Performance is 16.11%, Quarterly performance is -42.67%, 6 Months performance is -38.93% and yearly performance percentage is -43.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.26% and Monthly Volatility of 6.09%.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -154.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. as 746.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is 465 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 627.75 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ERI to be -895.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -520.83%. For the next 5 years, Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is expecting Growth of 99.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -668.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eldorado Resorts, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 428.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eldorado Resorts, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 54.09%, where Monthly Performance is 104.65%, Quarterly performance is -55.02%, 6 Months performance is -41.48% and yearly performance percentage is -36.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.32% and Monthly Volatility of 12.09%.