Price Target Analysis of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:FET): Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.(NASDAQ:MPAA)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. as 203.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is 203 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 204.49 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 264.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FET to be -175%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -900%. For the next 5 years, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -173.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Forum Energy Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.11 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -44.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -98%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -59.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -19.59%, where Monthly Performance is 66.55%, Quarterly performance is -67.49%, 6 Months performance is -66.5% and yearly performance percentage is -93.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -80.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.21% and Monthly Volatility of 22.99%.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -34.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.47/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. as 145.83 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is 134.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 151.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.66 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPAA to be -25.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 177.78%. For the next 5 years, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is expecting Growth of 35.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Motorcar Parts of America, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 165.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.26.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.42%, where Monthly Performance is 28.01%, Quarterly performance is -25.46%, 6 Months performance is -27.3% and yearly performance percentage is -28.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.16% and Monthly Volatility of 7.10%.