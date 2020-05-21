Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: National General Holdings Corp(NASDAQ:NGHC): Western Gas Partners, LP(NYSE:WES)

National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.87/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National General Holdings Corp and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.61/share and a High Estimate of $1.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National General Holdings Corp as 1.21 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National General Holdings Corp is 1.03 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.37 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.24 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NGHC to be 11.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 23.73%. For the next 5 years, National General Holdings Corp is expecting Growth of -0.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 16.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National General Holdings Corp, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 405.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National General Holdings Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.48%, where Monthly Performance is 12.34%, Quarterly performance is -12.46%, 6 Months performance is -8.98% and yearly performance percentage is -20.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.89% and Monthly Volatility of 5.25%.

Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Gas Partners, LP and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Gas Partners, LP as 710.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Gas Partners, LP is 652.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 758.48 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 671.88 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Gas Partners, LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Gas Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.92%, where Monthly Performance is 45.83%, Quarterly performance is -44.76%, 6 Months performance is -52.63% and yearly performance percentage is -71.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.17% and Monthly Volatility of 9.96%.