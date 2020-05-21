Investors Catching Stocks Tetra Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:TTI): Riot Blockchain, Inc(NASDAQ:RIOT)

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tetra Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tetra Technologies, Inc. as 221.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tetra Technologies, Inc. is 210.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 237.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 252.76 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTI to be -400%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -700%. For the next 5 years, Tetra Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of -40% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -700% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tetra Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -10.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -150.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tetra Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.03%, where Monthly Performance is 71.26%, Quarterly performance is -71.13%, 6 Months performance is -66.67% and yearly performance percentage is -80.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -79.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.68% and Monthly Volatility of 19.73%.

Riot Blockchain, Inc (RIOT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 45.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Riot Blockchain, Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Riot Blockchain, Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 4.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -32.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -30.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Riot Blockchain, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 33.86%, where Monthly Performance is 148.04%, Quarterly performance is 78.17%, 6 Months performance is 73.29% and yearly performance percentage is -38.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 125.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.26% and Monthly Volatility of 15.85%.