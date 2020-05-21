Investors Catching Stocks: Enphase Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENPH): Apptio, Inc.(NASDAQ:APTI)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.33/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. as 202.23 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Enphase Energy, Inc. is 187.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 209.34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 100.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ENPH to be -22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.67%. For the next 5 years, Enphase Energy, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Enphase Energy, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 42.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 33.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 106%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 46%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Enphase Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.66%, where Monthly Performance is 80.71%, Quarterly performance is 9.24%, 6 Months performance is 244.81% and yearly performance percentage is 331.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 145.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.71% and Monthly Volatility of 8.54%.