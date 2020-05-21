Earnings Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc.(NYSE:PBI): Steel Dynamics, Inc.(NASDAQ:STLD)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pitney Bowes Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pitney Bowes Inc. as 766.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. is 748 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 792.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 868.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PBI to be -90.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, Pitney Bowes Inc. is expecting Growth of 73.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -66.18% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pitney Bowes Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pitney Bowes Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.45%, where Monthly Performance is 6.58%, Quarterly performance is -37.69%, 6 Months performance is -48.52% and yearly performance percentage is -50%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.80% and Monthly Volatility of 10.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) will report its next earnings on Apr 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Steel Dynamics, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for STLD to be -74.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.07%. For the next 5 years, Steel Dynamics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Steel Dynamics, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Steel Dynamics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.15%, where Monthly Performance is 10.8%, Quarterly performance is -16.12%, 6 Months performance is -22.8% and yearly performance percentage is -18.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.56% and Monthly Volatility of 4.77%.