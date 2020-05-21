Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Qorvo, Inc.(NASDAQ:QRVO): Rambus, Inc.(NASDAQ:RMBS)

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Qorvo, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.13/share and a High Estimate of $1.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. as 761.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Qorvo, Inc. is 631 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 820 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 680.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QRVO to be -16.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.89%. For the next 5 years, Qorvo, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Qorvo, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Qorvo, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.16%, where Monthly Performance is 27.29%, Quarterly performance is 1.74%, 6 Months performance is 0.08% and yearly performance percentage is 67.91%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.68% and Monthly Volatility of 4.05%.

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rambus, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rambus, Inc. as 99.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rambus, Inc. is 98 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 100 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 98.83 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rambus, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 940.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -7.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rambus, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.96%, where Monthly Performance is 37.31%, Quarterly performance is -1.4%, 6 Months performance is 16.46% and yearly performance percentage is 38.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.82% and Monthly Volatility of 4.46%.