Comprehensive Stock Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)(NYSE:ABC): Trevena, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRVN)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.17/share and a High Estimate of $2.33/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABC to be -14.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -0.62%. For the next 5 years, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) is expecting Growth of 11.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.21 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 51%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.2%, where Monthly Performance is 8.37%, Quarterly performance is -3.94%, 6 Months performance is 5.65% and yearly performance percentage is 15.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.60% and Monthly Volatility of 3.69%.

Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trevena, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRVN to be -40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Trevena, Inc. is expecting Growth of -4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trevena, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -74.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trevena, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.1%, where Monthly Performance is 90.77%, Quarterly performance is 61.06%, 6 Months performance is 82.35% and yearly performance percentage is -5.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 47.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.62% and Monthly Volatility of 11.47%.