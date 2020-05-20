What do Analysts Say about Sierra Oncology, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRRA): PDF Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:PDFS)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-7.88/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-3.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-4.72/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -149.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sierra Oncology, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.78/share and a High Estimate of $-2.7/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRRA to be 72.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 67.35%. For the next 5 years, Sierra Oncology, Inc. is expecting Growth of 37.67% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 45.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sierra Oncology, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 24.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -96.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -124.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sierra Oncology, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.4%, where Monthly Performance is 8.49%, Quarterly performance is -22.77%, 6 Months performance is 20.1% and yearly performance percentage is -79.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.73% and Monthly Volatility of 8.10%.

PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -40%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PDF Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PDF Solutions, Inc. as 22.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PDF Solutions, Inc. is 21.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 23.01 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 20.54 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PDFS to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20%. For the next 5 years, PDF Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 210% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PDF Solutions, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 182.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 32.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PDF Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.74%, where Monthly Performance is 12.12%, Quarterly performance is 3.82%, 6 Months performance is 7.85% and yearly performance percentage is 39.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.63% and Monthly Volatility of 5.46%.