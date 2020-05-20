What do Analysts Say about Cytokinetics, Incorporated(NASDAQ:CYTK): MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cytokinetics, Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.5/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.55/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cytokinetics, Incorporated as 5.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cytokinetics, Incorporated is 4.83 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.46 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYTK to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16%. For the next 5 years, Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expecting Growth of -8.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cytokinetics, Incorporated, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -56.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 647.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -83.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cytokinetics, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.86%, where Monthly Performance is 45.8%, Quarterly performance is 36.32%, 6 Months performance is 173.81% and yearly performance percentage is 113.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 109.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.70% and Monthly Volatility of 6.63%.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 70%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTSI to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2100%. For the next 5 years, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 334.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 595.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -31.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -118.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -33.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.48%, where Monthly Performance is 22.81%, Quarterly performance is 4.55%, 6 Months performance is 14.65% and yearly performance percentage is 115.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.29% and Monthly Volatility of 5.80%.