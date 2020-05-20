What are analysts Suggestions on Tenet Healthcare Corporation(NYSE:THC): Acacia Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:ACIA)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.98/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tenet Healthcare Corporation and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.66/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Corporation as 4.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 4.27 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.8 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for THC to be -242.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -177.59%. For the next 5 years, Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expecting Growth of 224.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -73.88% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tenet Healthcare Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tenet Healthcare Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.57%, where Monthly Performance is -8.52%, Quarterly performance is -38.49%, 6 Months performance is -30.46% and yearly performance percentage is -1.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.21% and Monthly Volatility of 9.47%.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.48/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Acacia Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Acacia Communications, Inc. as 118.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Acacia Communications, Inc. is 102.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 130.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 101.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACIA to be 31%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.67%. For the next 5 years, Acacia Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 29.57% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Acacia Communications, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 731.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 70.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Acacia Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.86%, where Monthly Performance is -1.37%, Quarterly performance is -1.82%, 6 Months performance is 1.61% and yearly performance percentage is 37.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.37%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.85% and Monthly Volatility of 0.79%.