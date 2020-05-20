What are analysts Suggestions on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTWO): SpartanNash Company(NASDAQ:SPTN)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.89/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $1.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 24 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. as 582.22 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is 551 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 650 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 488.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TTWO to be 1.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 95.83%. For the next 5 years, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is expecting Growth of -8.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.22% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.28 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 46.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.22%, where Monthly Performance is 8.91%, Quarterly performance is 19.48%, 6 Months performance is 10.82% and yearly performance percentage is 27.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.21% and Monthly Volatility of 3.04%.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) will report its next earnings on May 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SpartanNash Company and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.26/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SpartanNash Company as 2.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SpartanNash Company is 2.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.75 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SPTN to be 58.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 11.76%. For the next 5 years, SpartanNash Company is expecting Growth of -0.72% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.36% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SpartanNash Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 547.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 113.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SpartanNash Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.97%, where Monthly Performance is 13.07%, Quarterly performance is 38.57%, 6 Months performance is 46.5% and yearly performance percentage is 23.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.42%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.69% and Monthly Volatility of 5.60%.