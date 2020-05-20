what are Analysts report about Ringcentral, Inc.(NYSE:RNG): Wingstop Inc.(NASDAQ:WING)

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ringcentral, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ringcentral, Inc. as 256.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ringcentral, Inc. is 245.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 262 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 201.49 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RNG to be -4.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.55%. For the next 5 years, Ringcentral, Inc. is expecting Growth of 29.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.98% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ringcentral, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 220.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -22%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ringcentral, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.35%, where Monthly Performance is 11.23%, Quarterly performance is 7.05%, 6 Months performance is 54.91% and yearly performance percentage is 112.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 55.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.94% and Monthly Volatility of 6.11%.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -17.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wingstop Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.21/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wingstop Inc. as 55.72 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wingstop Inc. is 54.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 57.72 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 45.84 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WING to be 70.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Wingstop Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.2% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 39.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wingstop Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 759.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 164.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 99.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 37.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wingstop Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.92%, where Monthly Performance is 13.42%, Quarterly performance is 19.57%, 6 Months performance is 61.02% and yearly performance percentage is 53.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.41% and Monthly Volatility of 4.64%.