what are Analysts report about DaVita Inc.(NYSE:DVA): Rio Tinto Plc(NYSE:RIO)

DaVita Inc. (DVA) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DaVita Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.38/share and a High Estimate of $1.58/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DaVita Inc. as 2.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DaVita Inc. is 2.57 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DVA to be 4.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -4.58%. For the next 5 years, DaVita Inc. is expecting Growth of 5.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 13.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DaVita Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DaVita Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.52%, where Monthly Performance is 3.26%, Quarterly performance is -5.49%, 6 Months performance is 17.09% and yearly performance percentage is 63.94%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.96% and Monthly Volatility of 3.69%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rio Tinto Plc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rio Tinto Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rio Tinto Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.09%, where Monthly Performance is 7.93%, Quarterly performance is -5.51%, 6 Months performance is -2.83% and yearly performance percentage is -13.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 2.36%.