what are Analysts report about American International Group, Inc.(NYSE:AIG): Box, Inc.(NYSE:BOX)

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American International Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $1.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American International Group, Inc. as 11.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American International Group, Inc. is 10.99 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.62 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.91 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AIG to be -44.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 69.64%. For the next 5 years, American International Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American International Group, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American International Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.27%, where Monthly Performance is 16.12%, Quarterly performance is -41.95%, 6 Months performance is -47.5% and yearly performance percentage is -45.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.47% and Monthly Volatility of 6.01%.

Box, Inc. (BOX) will report its next earnings on May 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 75%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Box, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Box, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.02.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -601.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -70.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Box, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.46%, where Monthly Performance is 11.43%, Quarterly performance is 6.28%, 6 Months performance is 9.17% and yearly performance percentage is -12.25%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.34% and Monthly Volatility of 4.25%.