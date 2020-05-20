what are Analysts report about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:ALSN): Lennar Corporation(NYSE:LEN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.9/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.83/share and a High Estimate of $1.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. as 582.37 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is 541 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 622.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 655.91 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALSN to be -75.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.54%. For the next 5 years, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 43.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 79.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.61%, where Monthly Performance is 4.45%, Quarterly performance is -18.9%, 6 Months performance is -22.4% and yearly performance percentage is -17.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.03% and Monthly Volatility of 3.92%.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.84/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.43/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 51.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $1.34/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LEN to be 7.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.18%. For the next 5 years, Lennar Corporation is expecting Growth of 2.66% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lennar Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lennar Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.79%, where Monthly Performance is 31.84%, Quarterly performance is -19.28%, 6 Months performance is -5.26% and yearly performance percentage is 6.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.12% and Monthly Volatility of 4.96%.