Revenue Estimates Analysis of United Rentals, Inc.(NYSE:URI): RH(NYSE:RH)

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.66/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for United Rentals, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.32/share and a High Estimate of $2.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. as 1.76 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for United Rentals, Inc. is 1.31 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.98 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.27 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for URI to be -65%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.91%. For the next 5 years, United Rentals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.92% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -40.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on United Rentals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 32%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, United Rentals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.99%, where Monthly Performance is 23.11%, Quarterly performance is -16.01%, 6 Months performance is -15.09% and yearly performance percentage is 2.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.52% and Monthly Volatility of 5.70%.

RH (RH) will report its next earnings on Mar 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.72/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for RH and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.55/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.59/share and a High Estimate of $1.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for RH as 456.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for RH is 378.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 536.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 598.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RH to be -82.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.06%. For the next 5 years, RH is expecting Growth of 23.43% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on RH, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -187.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, RH currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.56%, where Monthly Performance is 34.66%, Quarterly performance is -30.63%, 6 Months performance is -0.19% and yearly performance percentage is 85.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.46% and Monthly Volatility of 6.49%.