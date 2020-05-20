Revenue Estimates Analysis of Rollins, Inc.(NYSE:ROL): Berry Global Group, Inc.(NYSE:BERY)

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Rollins, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Rollins, Inc. as 484.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Rollins, Inc. is 468.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 498.94 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 523.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ROL to be -28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.09%. For the next 5 years, Rollins, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.97% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Rollins, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 64.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 51.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Rollins, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.16%, where Monthly Performance is 1.16%, Quarterly performance is 0.03%, 6 Months performance is 5.15% and yearly performance percentage is 7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 18.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.92% and Monthly Volatility of 2.95%.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Berry Global Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1/share and a High Estimate of $1.36/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BERY to be 30%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 30%. For the next 5 years, Berry Global Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.77% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Berry Global Group, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.18 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Berry Global Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.5%, where Monthly Performance is 14%, Quarterly performance is -0.4%, 6 Months performance is 0.81% and yearly performance percentage is -13.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.88% and Monthly Volatility of 4.19%.