Revenue Estimates Analysis of FormFactor, Inc.(NASDAQ:FORM): Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)(NYSE:GS)

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FormFactor, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. as 139.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FormFactor, Inc. is 120 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 150 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FORM to be 23.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, FormFactor, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FormFactor, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 618.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 37.9 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FormFactor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.15%, where Monthly Performance is 3.96%, Quarterly performance is -6.03%, 6 Months performance is 6.3% and yearly performance percentage is 53.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.27% and Monthly Volatility of 4.32%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) will report its next earnings on Apr 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -7.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.93/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.22/share and a High Estimate of $4.48/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) as 8.34 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) is 7.08 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 8.83 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GS to be -52.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -26.51%. For the next 5 years, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 65.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -35.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.45.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.7%, where Monthly Performance is -0.88%, Quarterly performance is -22.01%, 6 Months performance is -17.11% and yearly performance percentage is -7.88%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.97%.