Revenue Estimates Analysis of Community Health Systems, Inc.(NYSE:CYH): TG Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:TGTX)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -174.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Community Health Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.65/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. as 2.74 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. is 2.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.24 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CYH to be -176.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -293.1%. For the next 5 years, Community Health Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -305.62% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Community Health Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Community Health Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.4%, where Monthly Performance is -13.9%, Quarterly performance is -32.91%, 6 Months performance is 10.1% and yearly performance percentage is -0.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 8.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.87% and Monthly Volatility of 8.66%.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) will report its next earnings on Mar 03 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TG Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.49/share and a High Estimate of $-0.27/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TGTX to be 33.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 55.22%. For the next 5 years, TG Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 63.04% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TG Therapeutics, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -162.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -249.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TG Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.68%, where Monthly Performance is 69.62%, Quarterly performance is 25.35%, 6 Months performance is 149.28% and yearly performance percentage is 187.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 79.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.69% and Monthly Volatility of 9.74%.