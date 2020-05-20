Price Target Analysis of Macerich Company (The)(NYSE:MAC): Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.(NYSE:AXTA)

Macerich Company (The) (MAC) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Macerich Company (The) and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Macerich Company (The) as 211.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Macerich Company (The) is 197.25 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 227.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 217.06 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MAC to be -22.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.91%. For the next 5 years, Macerich Company (The) is expecting Growth of -1.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Macerich Company (The), where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 233.23.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Macerich Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.55%, where Monthly Performance is 10.09%, Quarterly performance is -67.39%, 6 Months performance is -72.2% and yearly performance percentage is -81.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -71.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.61% and Monthly Volatility of 11.72%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as 1.01 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is 870.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXTA to be -125%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.77%. For the next 5 years, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expecting Growth of 87.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.2 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.03%, where Monthly Performance is 15.01%, Quarterly performance is -29.58%, 6 Months performance is -28.3% and yearly performance percentage is -18.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.14% and Monthly Volatility of 4.52%.