Price Target Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company(NYSE:ADM): Calix, Inc(NYSE:CALX)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company as 16.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 14.17 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 16.97 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.3 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ADM to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.6%. For the next 5 years, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expecting Growth of 15.88% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.19% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.96 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.81.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.04%, where Monthly Performance is -3.74%, Quarterly performance is -19.46%, 6 Months performance is -16.32% and yearly performance percentage is -12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 2.92%.

Calix, Inc (CALX) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Calix, Inc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CALX to be 600%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Calix, Inc is expecting Growth of 121.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 266.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Calix, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 472.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Calix, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.08%, where Monthly Performance is 54.09%, Quarterly performance is 16.7%, 6 Months performance is 53.29% and yearly performance percentage is 81.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 48.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.80% and Monthly Volatility of 7.28%.