Investors Catching Stocks Hess Corporation(NYSE:HES): Domino’s Pizza Inc(NYSE:DPZ)

Hess Corporation (HES) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hess Corporation and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.86/share and a High Estimate of $-0.44/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hess Corporation as 1.4 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hess Corporation is 942.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.61 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HES to be -955.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -115.63%. For the next 5 years, Hess Corporation is expecting Growth of -59.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -167.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hess Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.5 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -13.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hess Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.2%, where Monthly Performance is 31.49%, Quarterly performance is -19.68%, 6 Months performance is -27.62% and yearly performance percentage is -25.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.90% and Monthly Volatility of 6.99%.

Domino’s Pizza Inc (DPZ) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.75/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 32.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Domino’s Pizza Inc and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.99/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.79/share and a High Estimate of $2.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Domino’s Pizza Inc as 861.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Domino’s Pizza Inc is 770 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 891.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 836.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DPZ to be -7.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.73%. For the next 5 years, Domino’s Pizza Inc is expecting Growth of 7.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 14.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Domino’s Pizza Inc, where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 30.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 33.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 78.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Domino’s Pizza Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.44%, where Monthly Performance is 0.42%, Quarterly performance is 23.23%, 6 Months performance is 30.8% and yearly performance percentage is 29.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.90% and Monthly Volatility of 3.34%.