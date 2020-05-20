Investors Catching Stocks Ballard Power Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDP): Yum China Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:YUMC)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ballard Power Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ballard Power Systems, Inc. as 26.39 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ballard Power Systems, Inc. is 23.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 28 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLDP to be -66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 25%. For the next 5 years, Ballard Power Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 42.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ballard Power Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ballard Power Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.24%, where Monthly Performance is -3.24%, Quarterly performance is -21.04%, 6 Months performance is 49.77% and yearly performance percentage is 155.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.64% and Monthly Volatility of 4.86%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 188.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Yum China Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for YUMC to be -47.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.34%. For the next 5 years, Yum China Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 79.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -42.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Yum China Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Yum China Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.82%, where Monthly Performance is 2.62%, Quarterly performance is 3.93%, 6 Months performance is 9.71% and yearly performance percentage is 12.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.51% and Monthly Volatility of 3.23%.