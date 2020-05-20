Earnings Analysis of MercadoLibre, Inc.(NASDAQ:MELI): Accenture plc(NYSE:ACN)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.91/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MercadoLibre, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.48/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. as 633.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MercadoLibre, Inc. is 536.27 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 794.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 473.77 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MELI to be -148.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 83.51%. For the next 5 years, MercadoLibre, Inc. is expecting Growth of 170.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 62.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MercadoLibre, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 750.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 576.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -10.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MercadoLibre, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.72%, where Monthly Performance is 32.98%, Quarterly performance is 9.08%, 6 Months performance is 48.09% and yearly performance percentage is 38.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 38.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.40% and Monthly Volatility of 4.64%.

Accenture plc (ACN) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Accenture plc and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.7/share and a High Estimate of $2/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ACN to be -4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.15%. For the next 5 years, Accenture plc is expecting Growth of 6.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Accenture plc, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.39 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 33.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Accenture plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.66%, where Monthly Performance is 10.09%, Quarterly performance is -9.83%, 6 Months performance is -1.78% and yearly performance percentage is 8.09%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.46%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.09% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.