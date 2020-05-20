Earnings Analysis of Ascena Retail Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASNA): Veracyte, Inc.(NASDAQ:VCYT)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-5.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-7.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $2.26/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 30.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ascena Retail Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ascena Retail Group, Inc. as 1.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is 1.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.77 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ascena Retail Group, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.21 and Average Volume (3 months) is 501.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -21.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -290.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -44.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ascena Retail Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.5%, where Monthly Performance is -22.38%, Quarterly performance is -74%, 6 Months performance is -85.6% and yearly performance percentage is -95.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -85.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.62% and Monthly Volatility of 14.51%.

Veracyte, Inc. (VCYT) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -114.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Veracyte, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Veracyte, Inc. as 30.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Veracyte, Inc. is 29.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 31.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 27.61 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VCYT to be -320%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -650%. For the next 5 years, Veracyte, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -151.85% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Veracyte, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.15 and Average Volume (3 months) is 550.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Veracyte, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.17%, where Monthly Performance is 13.15%, Quarterly performance is -0.27%, 6 Months performance is 9.04% and yearly performance percentage is 7.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.11% and Monthly Volatility of 6.58%.