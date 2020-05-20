Earnings Analysis of Ameri Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMRH): iPass Inc.(NASDAQ:IPAS)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ameri Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 83.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -43.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ameri Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.5%, where Monthly Performance is 14.42%, Quarterly performance is -15.27%, 6 Months performance is -64.34% and yearly performance percentage is -84.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 16.50% and Monthly Volatility of 18.44%.