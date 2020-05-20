Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Mimecast Limited(NASDAQ:MIME): Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE:VLRS)

Mimecast Limited (MIME) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mimecast Limited and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mimecast Limited as 112.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mimecast Limited is 110.71 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 115.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 92.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MIME to be 112.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Mimecast Limited is expecting Growth of 29.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 30% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mimecast Limited, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 45.49.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mimecast Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.03%, where Monthly Performance is 4.01%, Quarterly performance is -24.61%, 6 Months performance is -13.19% and yearly performance percentage is -18.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.58% and Monthly Volatility of 4.56%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.58/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -362.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.47/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. as 127.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is 45.93 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 377.29 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 435 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 584.61 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 124.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 42.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.13%, where Monthly Performance is 10.89%, Quarterly performance is -66.27%, 6 Months performance is -59.46% and yearly performance percentage is -52.14%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.01%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.01% and Monthly Volatility of 7.43%.