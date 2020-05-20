Analysts showing optimistic trends for Perrigo Company(NYSE:PRGO): Clean Harbors, Inc.(NYSE:CLH)

Perrigo Company (PRGO) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 10.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Perrigo Company and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.86/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PRGO to be 1.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.65%. For the next 5 years, Perrigo Company is expecting Growth of 8.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Perrigo Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Perrigo Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.92%, where Monthly Performance is 5.96%, Quarterly performance is -6.77%, 6 Months performance is 14.4% and yearly performance percentage is 10.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.94% and Monthly Volatility of 2.88%.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clean Harbors, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clean Harbors, Inc. as 705.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clean Harbors, Inc. is 631.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 792.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 868.68 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLH to be -97%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.67%. For the next 5 years, Clean Harbors, Inc. is expecting Growth of 80.73% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -52.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clean Harbors, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 617.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.24 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clean Harbors, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.23%, where Monthly Performance is 1.76%, Quarterly performance is -37.12%, 6 Months performance is -34.12% and yearly performance percentage is -19.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.70% and Monthly Volatility of 6.01%.