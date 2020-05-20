Analysts showing optimistic trends for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation(NYSE:MX): Stitch Fix, Inc.(NASDAQ:SFIX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 128.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MX to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -71.43%. For the next 5 years, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is expecting Growth of 372.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -62.5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 571.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 39%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.68%, where Monthly Performance is -7.18%, Quarterly performance is -27.44%, 6 Months performance is -15.38% and yearly performance percentage is 13.5%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.79% and Monthly Volatility of 5.78%.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) will report its next earnings on Mar 09 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 83.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Stitch Fix, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SFIX to be -328.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -342.86%. For the next 5 years, Stitch Fix, Inc. is expecting Growth of 61.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -158.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Stitch Fix, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 86.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Stitch Fix, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.82%, where Monthly Performance is 34.33%, Quarterly performance is -23.78%, 6 Months performance is -6.97% and yearly performance percentage is -4.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.81%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.09% and Monthly Volatility of 8.55%.