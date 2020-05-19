what are Analysts report about Randgold Resources Limited(NASDAQ:GOLD): TE Connectivity Ltd.(NYSE:TEL)

Randgold Resources Limited (GOLD) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 21.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Randgold Resources Limited and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.13/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Randgold Resources Limited as 2.77 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Randgold Resources Limited is 2.71 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.86 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.09 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOLD to be 100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 46.67%. For the next 5 years, Randgold Resources Limited is expecting Growth of 11.46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 64.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Randgold Resources Limited, where 10 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 23.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Randgold Resources Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.37%, where Monthly Performance is 12.16%, Quarterly performance is 42.19%, 6 Months performance is 68.31% and yearly performance percentage is 130.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 50.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.13% and Monthly Volatility of 4.60%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.29/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEL to be -72%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -39.1%. For the next 5 years, TE Connectivity Ltd. is expecting Growth of 25.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TE Connectivity Ltd., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TE Connectivity Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.74%, where Monthly Performance is 10.02%, Quarterly performance is -24.93%, 6 Months performance is -25.2% and yearly performance percentage is -22.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.77% and Monthly Volatility of 3.85%.