Revenue Estimates Analysis of Knowles Corporation(NYSE:KN): Bunge Limited(NYSE:BG)

Knowles Corporation (KN) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Knowles Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Knowles Corporation as 162.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Knowles Corporation is 157.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 163.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 179.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KN to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Knowles Corporation is expecting Growth of 113.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -49.53% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Knowles Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 996.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Knowles Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.54%, where Monthly Performance is -11.63%, Quarterly performance is -26.78%, 6 Months performance is -40.3% and yearly performance percentage is -27.27%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -38.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.07% and Monthly Volatility of 4.02%.

Bunge Limited (BG) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.95/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 296.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bunge Limited and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.46/share and a High Estimate of $0.85/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bunge Limited as 10.15 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bunge Limited is 9.73 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 10.85 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.94 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BG to be -19.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.93%. For the next 5 years, Bunge Limited is expecting Growth of 38.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bunge Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bunge Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.02%, where Monthly Performance is -9.92%, Quarterly performance is -36.68%, 6 Months performance is -37.81% and yearly performance percentage is -35.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.21% and Monthly Volatility of 4.11%.