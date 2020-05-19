Revenue Estimates Analysis of Eros International PLC(NYSE:EROS): Regional Health Properties, Inc.(NYSE:RHE)

Eros International PLC (EROS) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -314.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eros International PLC and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eros International PLC as 69.74 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eros International PLC is 69.74 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.75 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.42 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.85.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -44%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -85.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -47.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eros International PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.29%, where Monthly Performance is 49.49%, Quarterly performance is 4.27%, 6 Months performance is 46.5% and yearly performance percentage is -63.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.70% and Monthly Volatility of 16.96%.

