Investors Catching Stocks New Residential Investment Corp.(NYSE:NRZ): TJX Companies, Inc. (The)(NYSE:TJX)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 17.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New Residential Investment Corp. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.89/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. as 185.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. is 103.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 299.08 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 226.03 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NRZ to be -60.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -52%. For the next 5 years, New Residential Investment Corp. is expecting Growth of 46% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New Residential Investment Corp., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.91.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -19.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New Residential Investment Corp. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.45%, where Monthly Performance is 26.55%, Quarterly performance is -66.48%, 6 Months performance is -63.18% and yearly performance percentage is -64.74%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.31%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.45% and Monthly Volatility of 10.44%.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) will report its next earnings on May 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.81/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 22 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) as 5.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. (The) is 3.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 6.69 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 10.45 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TJX to be -128.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -69.35%. For the next 5 years, TJX Companies, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 72.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -44.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TJX Companies, Inc. (The), where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 11.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 59.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 40.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TJX Companies, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.76%, where Monthly Performance is 1.55%, Quarterly performance is -25.58%, 6 Months performance is -19.28% and yearly performance percentage is -10.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.71% and Monthly Volatility of 3.83%.