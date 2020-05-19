Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Mallinckrodt plc(NYSE:MNK): Morgan Stanley(NYSE:MS)

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.34/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mallinckrodt plc and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.24/share and a High Estimate of $1.74/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mallinckrodt plc as 689.46 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mallinckrodt plc is 653.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 717.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 767.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MNK to be -51.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -31.4%. For the next 5 years, Mallinckrodt plc is expecting Growth of -30.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.45% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mallinckrodt plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -48.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mallinckrodt plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.62%, where Monthly Performance is -6.85%, Quarterly performance is -30.29%, 6 Months performance is 7.56% and yearly performance percentage is -79.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.07% and Monthly Volatility of 11.86%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.14/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.84/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.53/share and a High Estimate of $1.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Morgan Stanley as 8.98 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Morgan Stanley is 7.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MS to be -26%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.66%. For the next 5 years, Morgan Stanley is expecting Growth of 22.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -23.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Morgan Stanley, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 20.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Morgan Stanley currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.96%, where Monthly Performance is -2.79%, Quarterly performance is -33.22%, 6 Months performance is -22.94% and yearly performance percentage is -15.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.00% and Monthly Volatility of 3.44%.