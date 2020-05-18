What do Analysts Say about American Water Works(NYSE:AWK): Forum Energy Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:FET)

American Water Works (AWK) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Water Works and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.64/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Water Works as 826.44 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Water Works is 760.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 867.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 813 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AWK to be 1.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 3.01%. For the next 5 years, American Water Works is expecting Growth of 10.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Water Works, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 33.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 27.46.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Water Works currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.36%, where Monthly Performance is -10.01%, Quarterly performance is -15.1%, 6 Months performance is 0.77% and yearly performance percentage is 5.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.82% and Monthly Volatility of 3.09%.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. as 203.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is 203 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 204.49 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 264.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FET to be -175%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -900%. For the next 5 years, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 25.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -173.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Forum Energy Technologies, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -62.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -124.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -59.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.81%, where Monthly Performance is 84.89%, Quarterly performance is -68.44%, 6 Months performance is -64.73% and yearly performance percentage is -93.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -78.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 21.03% and Monthly Volatility of 23.58%.