What are analysts Suggestions on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation(NYSE:PNW): Warrior Met Coal, Inc.(NYSE:HCC)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation as 749.63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 700.79 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 776.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 716.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PNW to be 4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.81%. For the next 5 years, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.1% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.24 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.36%, where Monthly Performance is -9.59%, Quarterly performance is -28.14%, 6 Months performance is -15.87% and yearly performance percentage is -24.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.08% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. as 150.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is 140.95 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 166.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 331.31 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HCC to be -106.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -63.29%. For the next 5 years, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is expecting Growth of 120.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -72.83% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Warrior Met Coal, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.24 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 29%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.24%, where Monthly Performance is 9.83%, Quarterly performance is -39.44%, 6 Months performance is -30.85% and yearly performance percentage is -55.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -40.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.45% and Monthly Volatility of 11.55%.