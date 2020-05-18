What are analysts Suggestions on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd(NYSE:RDY): GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:GCAP)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) will report its next earnings on May 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 225.77 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 39.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.08%, where Monthly Performance is 2.09%, Quarterly performance is 9.86%, 6 Months performance is 26.75% and yearly performance percentage is 25.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 24.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.92% and Monthly Volatility of 2.57%.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.58/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 309.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.33/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. as 74.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. is 61.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 82.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GCAP to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 271.43%. For the next 5 years, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of -83.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 369.47% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 953.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.7%, where Monthly Performance is 12.56%, Quarterly performance is 91.45%, 6 Months performance is 61.15% and yearly performance percentage is 43.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 70.13%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.88% and Monthly Volatility of 2.53%.