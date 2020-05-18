what are Analysts report about MasTec, Inc.(NYSE:MTZ): Redfin Corporation(NASDAQ:RDFN)

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MasTec, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.92/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $1.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MasTec, Inc. as 1.73 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MasTec, Inc. is 1.52 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.81 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTZ to be -51.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -9.83%. For the next 5 years, MasTec, Inc. is expecting Growth of -5.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MasTec, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.44 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MasTec, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.05%, where Monthly Performance is -2.41%, Quarterly performance is -46.6%, 6 Months performance is -53.89% and yearly performance percentage is -32.23%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.28% and Monthly Volatility of 5.89%.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Redfin Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.8/share and a High Estimate of $-0.64/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Redfin Corporation as 180.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Redfin Corporation is 166.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 188.42 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 110.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RDFN to be -71.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -142.86%. For the next 5 years, Redfin Corporation is expecting Growth of 37.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Redfin Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -23.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Redfin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.77%, where Monthly Performance is 28.55%, Quarterly performance is -21.19%, 6 Months performance is 16.27% and yearly performance percentage is 37.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.86% and Monthly Volatility of 7.54%.