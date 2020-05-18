Revenue Estimates Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.(NYSE:UGP): Zion Oil & Gas Inc(NASDAQ:ZN)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -166.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. as 4.3 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 4.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.3 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.5 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.79 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 63.17 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.1%, where Monthly Performance is -5.13%, Quarterly performance is -53.91%, 6 Months performance is -46.82% and yearly performance percentage is -51.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.74% and Monthly Volatility of 6.73%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zion Oil & Gas Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.39 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -45.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -74.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zion Oil & Gas Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.13%, where Monthly Performance is 32.92%, Quarterly performance is 12.05%, 6 Months performance is 24.37% and yearly performance percentage is -43.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.29% and Monthly Volatility of 11.88%.