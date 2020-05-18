Revenue Estimates Analysis of Nektar Therapeutics(NASDAQ:NKTR): Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:KLIC)

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.68/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nektar Therapeutics and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.88/share and a High Estimate of $-0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics as 47.64 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nektar Therapeutics is 35.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 52.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.22 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NKTR to be -11.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.36%. For the next 5 years, Nektar Therapeutics is expecting Growth of 12.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.32% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nektar Therapeutics, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -32.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -26.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nektar Therapeutics currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.39%, where Monthly Performance is 16.03%, Quarterly performance is -6.56%, 6 Months performance is 4.94% and yearly performance percentage is -37.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.64% and Monthly Volatility of 5.42%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KLIC to be 150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 85.71%. For the next 5 years, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 74.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 73.91% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.05 and Average Volume (3 months) is 465.69 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.14 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.02%, where Monthly Performance is -7.49%, Quarterly performance is -19.48%, 6 Months performance is -16.57% and yearly performance percentage is 3.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.08% and Monthly Volatility of 4.78%.