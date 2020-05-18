Revenue Estimates Analysis: Atlassian Corporation Plc(NASDAQ:TEAM): Baidu, Inc.(NASDAQ:BIDU)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.25/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.21/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Atlassian Corporation Plc and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.18/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Atlassian Corporation Plc as 411.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Atlassian Corporation Plc is 404.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 428.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 334.59 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TEAM to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Atlassian Corporation Plc is expecting Growth of 18.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 26.74% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Atlassian Corporation Plc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 134.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -27.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Atlassian Corporation Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.01%, where Monthly Performance is 25.18%, Quarterly performance is 17.32%, 6 Months performance is 49.97% and yearly performance percentage is 42.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 49.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.52% and Monthly Volatility of 4.63%.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) will report its next earnings on May 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $3.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.63/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Baidu, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.57/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Baidu, Inc. as 3.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Baidu, Inc. is 3.06 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.15 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.52 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BIDU to be 56.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.04%. For the next 5 years, Baidu, Inc. is expecting Growth of 52.49% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Baidu, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 121.39 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Baidu, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.2%, where Monthly Performance is -4.81%, Quarterly performance is -28.97%, 6 Months performance is -21.17% and yearly performance percentage is -37.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.11%.