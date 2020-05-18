Price Target Analysis of Sunworks, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUNW): Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc(NYSE:RRTS)

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1866.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sunworks, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sunworks, Inc. as 11.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sunworks, Inc. is 11.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sunworks, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 686.94 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -68.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sunworks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.63%, where Monthly Performance is -18.28%, Quarterly performance is -52.41%, 6 Months performance is -76.4% and yearly performance percentage is -93.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -69.6%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.00% and Monthly Volatility of 12.63%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc as 419.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc is 419.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 419.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 507.15 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RRTS to be 83.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 82.02%. For the next 5 years, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc is expecting Growth of 44.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 89.16% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)