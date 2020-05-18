Price Target Analysis of Meritor, Inc.(NYSE:MTOR): Meta Financial Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:CASH)

Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meritor, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.82/share and a High Estimate of $0.74/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTOR to be -130%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -92.77%. For the next 5 years, Meritor, Inc. is expecting Growth of 208.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -82.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Meritor, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 102%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meritor, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.04%, where Monthly Performance is 19.35%, Quarterly performance is -31.56%, 6 Months performance is -25.26% and yearly performance percentage is -16.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.04% and Monthly Volatility of 6.92%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.45/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Meta Financial Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CASH to be -73.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.04%. For the next 5 years, Meta Financial Group, Inc. is expecting Growth of -19.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.65% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 422.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 22.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Meta Financial Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.41%, where Monthly Performance is -14.64%, Quarterly performance is -64.08%, 6 Months performance is -57.26% and yearly performance percentage is -45.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.89%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.92% and Monthly Volatility of 7.22%.