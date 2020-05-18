Investors Catching Stocks Vipshop Holdings Limited(NYSE:VIPS): Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.(NYSE:XHR)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.4/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.31/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Limited as 2.54 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited is 2.46 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.77 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VIPS to be -50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.35%. For the next 5 years, Vipshop Holdings Limited is expecting Growth of 30.13% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 17.92% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vipshop Holdings Limited, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.07 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vipshop Holdings Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.3%, where Monthly Performance is -5.33%, Quarterly performance is 16.46%, 6 Months performance is 38.94% and yearly performance percentage is 100.48%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 17.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.63% and Monthly Volatility of 6.14%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. as 236.02 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is 193 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 277.86 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 293.69 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XHR to be -96.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -80.85%. For the next 5 years, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expecting Growth of 47.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -64.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.41 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.42%, where Monthly Performance is -23.64%, Quarterly performance is -62.74%, 6 Months performance is -65.11% and yearly performance percentage is -67.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.41% and Monthly Volatility of 8.85%.