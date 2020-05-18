Earnings Analysis of National Vision Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:EYE): DowDuPont Inc.(NYSE:DWDP)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1000%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for National Vision Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for National Vision Holdings, Inc. as 445.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for National Vision Holdings, Inc. is 400.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 505.26 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 461.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EYE to be -395%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -238.89%. For the next 5 years, National Vision Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 203.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -165.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on National Vision Holdings, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 77.59 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.04.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, National Vision Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.58%, where Monthly Performance is -1.61%, Quarterly performance is -28.01%, 6 Months performance is -11.86% and yearly performance percentage is -14.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -26.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.72% and Monthly Volatility of 9.21%.

